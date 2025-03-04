As @mib2berlin said, Sync should not be relied on as a backup service. It can work as a backup as long as you remember the encryption password and/or have a valid backup encryption key (resetting remote data will invalidate the backup key and ask you to set a new encryption password), but even then we can't guarantee with 100% certainty that you'll always be able to retrieve your data from the Sync servers.

When you have at least one device with a Vivaldi browser that includes all your data, resetting Sync's remote data won't really result in data loss as you can just start Sync again with a newly set encryption password from that device.

Exporting bookmarks, passwords, etc. is a good option for a backup as long as you store the exported files safely.