Sync Not Working At All
I have encountered data loss. Due to Vivaldi Sync not working correctly. Can anyone please advise me on what to do to retrieve my data?
mib2berlin Soprano
@coralstardustsassyqueen
Hi, we need more information, what did you do exactly.
Two month ago there was a big sync outage and the Vivaldi team had to delete all sync data on the servers.
Some users change to a new device, reinstall the OS at this time get only empty data.
Sync is not a backup system, it just sync data from one device to other devices.
thomas.griffiths
I had the same recently. I posted yesterday and all my data is back.. ️
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/816183
@mib2berlin I thought that its for backup purposes too. Doesn't that sync all the data within the data servers or something?
mib2berlin Soprano
@coralstardustsassyqueen
Some users do but it does not sync all data, many settings, history, custom shortcuts, mail, feeds and much more is not synced.
I fear if you don't have a real backup, exported bookmarks, passwords all is lost.
Make sure you use the same account if you have more than one.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
What would you suggest me to do to retrieve it? Other people here on the forum are suggesting resetting remote data and creating new encryption password. Would that bring the previously synced data back?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@coralstardustsassyqueen No, resetting synced data clears it on server and brings data not back.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
As @mib2berlin said, Sync should not be relied on as a backup service. It can work as a backup as long as you remember the encryption password and/or have a valid backup encryption key (resetting remote data will invalidate the backup key and ask you to set a new encryption password), but even then we can't guarantee with 100% certainty that you'll always be able to retrieve your data from the Sync servers.
When you have at least one device with a Vivaldi browser that includes all your data, resetting Sync's remote data won't really result in data loss as you can just start Sync again with a newly set encryption password from that device.
Exporting bookmarks, passwords, etc. is a good option for a backup as long as you store the exported files safely.
Aaron Translator
Thank you for informing me.