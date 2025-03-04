Hi!

When I use Vivaldi [7.1.3570.58] and tried to messure my internet—speed on fast[.]com

I get an average of 50 out of 100 mbit/s. When I tried DuckDuckGo Browser I get around 85-100 mbit/s, which is my intent internet—speed.

I know that (if) this was a common issue, it would be reported as such, that's why im abit confused, because i've tried to do my own research about this issue.

I've noticed that this issue usually happends when Vivaldi has a few mini-updates pushed to release, but fixed after a "major" update has been released.

Maybe its this(?):