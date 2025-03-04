Why do changes always have to be made, which make the previous behavior worse? Wouldn't it make more sense to keep your hands off the bug-free functionalities and work on the tons of bugs or feature requests instead?

Previously, CTRL-F opened the search field or, if it was already open, focused it. Perfect. The new behavior is complete nonsense. Instead, there is a shortcut CTRL-K to focus, which doesn't work at all.

I am used to press CTRL-F before entering the search term and to type immediately. Now I always have to check whether the search field is already open, because otherwise I close it and my inputs then trigger some kind of malfunction.

Such a stupid change leads me to two conclusions: