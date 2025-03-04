Any way to have cntl+f twice not hide?
-
Hello, what I'm wondering was if there's anyway when I select cntl+f twice it wouldn't hide it? Issue I'm seeing was I selcet it, then after awhile I do it again and type. When it do it does to man mans land, and have have to type the search again. So is there anyway to have cntl+f not hide the find field? If I want it hidden I'll just hit the x beside it.
Thanks
-
@twisted8000 Assign Ctrl+F to Find Next in Page.
-
RammsteinAM Translator
Recently I noticed that something is wrong with Ctrl + F, this is it, I guess.
I often use it in a way that I select a text on a page, press Ctrl + F to either start the Find in Page action with the selected text or update the ongoing keyword with it. Now the latter doesn't work, instead it closes Find in Page.
Also, in this case, assigning Ctrl + F to Find Next in Page unfortunately is not a solution since it doesn't update the ongoing keyword.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
7.2 Snapshot (and a later released 7.2 Stable) will have a setting, so Ctrl+F twice will not hide the popup.
Settings → Webpages → Toggle Find in Page when using Shortcut
-
Pesala Ambassador
@RammsteinAM said in Any way to have cntl+f twice not hide?:
Also, in this case, assigning Ctrl + F to Find Next in Page unfortunately is not a solution since it doesn't update the ongoing keyword.
Just use Find in Page to close the toolbar, then reopen it with Find Next in Page. The search term will be updated to the selected text.
In the Snapshot, Settings, Webpages:Toggle Find in Page when using Shortcut
-
RammsteinAM Translator
@Pesala thanks, pressing Ctrl + F (Find in Page) twice also works, no need to use Find Next in Page, I just need it to work as it used to be - with single press.
Good to konw in 7.2 it's customizable.
-
d5uhistoap
Why do changes always have to be made, which make the previous behavior worse? Wouldn't it make more sense to keep your hands off the bug-free functionalities and work on the tons of bugs or feature requests instead?
Previously, CTRL-F opened the search field or, if it was already open, focused it. Perfect. The new behavior is complete nonsense. Instead, there is a shortcut CTRL-K to focus, which doesn't work at all.
I am used to press CTRL-F before entering the search term and to type immediately. Now I always have to check whether the search field is already open, because otherwise I close it and my inputs then trigger some kind of malfunction.
Such a stupid change leads me to two conclusions:
- Either the programmer does not use this function himself (as I am a programmer myself, I find this hard to believe), which is why he has not noticed the nonsense of these changes.
- Much more likely and the main reason for nonsense in most programs: It was implemented this way at the request of an incompetent product manager.
-
@d5uhistoap It was implemented at the request of users.
If you do not like it, there is an option to disable the feature in the latest Snapshot, which no doubt will be implemented in Stable 7.2.
-
d5uhistoap
Yes, I know, I've read the thread. I just wanted to vent my frustration about such unnecessary changes. The fact that a setting to disable this behavior has been added in 7.2 shows that you have realized that it is not a good solution.
Changes to the user interface should always be carefully evaluated and thoroughly tested. Whenever the familiar behavior is changed, there must be very, very good reasons for doing so. Otherwise, such changes have to be implemented in such a way that the new behavior can be activated via a setting. In this case, there should have been a checkbox in the settings with which the user can activate the toggle behavior if desired.
-
@d5uhistoap said in Any way to have cntl+f twice not hide?:
Changes to the user interface should always be carefully evaluated and thoroughly tested.
I agree, especially when it comes to changing default behaviours. That is one of the main reasons for releasing Snapshots.
- Changes are made
- Experienced users test them (the Snapshot is my default browser)
- We offer feedback about the changes: the change is fine, but it needs an option
- Developers implement an option, but sometimes ignore us and go their own way. Feedback is not only via this forum.
-
@RammsteinAM said in Any way to have cntl+f twice not hide?:
Recently I noticed that something is wrong with Ctrl + F, this is it, I guess.
I often use it in a way that I select a text on a page, press Ctrl + F to either start the Find in Page action with the selected text or update the ongoing keyword with it. Now the latter doesn't work, instead it closes Find in Page.
Also, in this case, assigning Ctrl + F to Find Next in Page unfortunately is not a solution since it doesn't update the ongoing keyword.
Toggle Find in Page when using Shortcut is MIA on both my Windows bersion, and on my Ubuntu one. I'm on the latest version.
-
@DoctorG
It still hides the find bar. I have Toggle Find in Page when using Shortcut checked. If you hit cntl+f twice it goes bye bye. Which is still very annoying. I agree with other people that this shouldn't have even been added. Who doesn't love hitting cntl+f typing and have it do nothing. Just because the find bar was up.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@twisted8000 In Vivaldi 7.3.3635.2 is Setting → Webpages you can disable Toggle find-in-page field when using shortcut.
-
@DoctorG
This is just odd. When I went in there it was uncheck and still hid it. So I checked it. It continued to do it. After seeing your reply with just the pic, I did it again. This time unchecking it like it was and now it works. Very odd, thanks though. Did that on two different computers for me.