How to view a tiled stacked tab in full window size?
ignatius0reilly
Greetings!
I have been back and forth over the help and the forums and found no answer. Maybe I lack the vocabulary to explain what I think is a natural desire: To maximize the page in a stacked tab tile to the current vivaldi browser window size as shown in VivaldiFullWindowSizePage.jpg.
Thank you for any guidance you can provide.
Ig.O'Reilly
@ignatius0reilly Do you want to remove if from the tiling or just view it in a new tab?
If you just want to view it in a new tab, then you should use Duplicate tab (from the tab's context menu on the tab bar) then switch to the duplicate.
ignatius0reilly
Thank you kindly for the quick response. Your suggestion will work. I had been assuming that the purpose of tab tiling was to give a more pictorial view of a set of bookmarks to serve as a visual "jolt" to what was there. It would "expand" to the size of the browser window when clicked (or alt-clicked or ??? ). The "duplicate" function works, but when you have a lot of tabs, you have to hunt it down and load the same page again.
Therefore, I think I don't understand the best use cases for stacked tabs.
Once again, I'm grateful for the solution.
Pesala Ambassador
@ignatius0reilly You can also detach the tab from the stack.