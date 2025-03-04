Website Permissions - Autoplay
endorphin75
As soon as I set one website permission "Autoplay" to "Allow" for a random domain (not global, not youtube.com), videos on YouTube will autoplay also. I can even set Autoplay to "Block" for youtube.com specifically and it still autoplays videos, as long as another domain has Autoplay allowed.
When I revert the website permission "Autoplay" to "Default" for that random domain, videos on YouTube won't autoplay again.
Windows 11, 24H2
Vivaldi: 7.1.3570.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@endorphin75 Block Autoplay does not work on Youtube, a known issue.
barbudo2005
Continuing to use the YouTube site makes no sense.
Use the Feedbro extension and move your channels and playlists to Feedbro.
Channel:
Playlist:
If you click this button you get a larger image:
endorphin75
@DoctorG said in Website Permissions - Autoplay:
@endorphin75 Block Autoplay does not work on Youtube, a known issue.
As long as I have not changed "Autoplay" and leave it on "Default" for all websites/domains, there is no Autoplay on YouTube. So far so good.
But when I change one domain (for example: reddit.com) and set Autoplay to "Allow" just for this website/domain, it breaks YouTube and it starts to autoplay videos, although the setting for youtube.com is untouched and still on "Default".
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@endorphin75 said in Website Permissions - Autoplay:
But when I change one domain (for example: reddit.com) and set Autoplay to "Allow" just for this website/domain, it breaks YouTube and it starts to autoplay videos, although the setting for youtube.com is untouched and still on "Default".
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Please read blog article, If you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.