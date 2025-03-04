Touchscreen and the untouchable maximize button
I returned to Vivaldi being my main browser on my Windows 11 PC about 6 months ago and apart from the problems with bookmark sync quite contented with its performance. However, there is one little issue I wonder if anybody can help shed light on. When I use the minimize / maximize and shut down icons by clicking on them in the top right of the browser, they all work fine. When I touch them on my touchscreen setup, the maximize option does nothing, although minimize and shut down work fine with a touch. Anybody any ideas?