Direct Match URLs Corrupted?
I'm getting strange behavior from auto-complete urls labed as Direct Match.
NewEgg - Official Site - Direct Match gets blocked:
These random Direct Match domains aren't in my bookmarks and I cleared cache. I installed Windows last week.
Does anyone know why Direct Match does its own thing? What could be the problem. ?
barbudo2005
Said:
What could be the problem?
The problem is simple. You are trying to get Vivaldi to discover your intentions through a very complicated algorithm.
Do what logic says. Use the direct and 100% effective way. Use bookmarks.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@brenji Without the redirect no small revenue can be produced in Vivaldi's affiliate program.
That's all.
@DoctorG Thanks. I simply didn't know. That's fine with me. Just had no idea it was expected.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@brenji No problem, just ask when something is unknown. We help.
I use NextDNS, which blocks the kind of services that power this feature, so whenever I use a "Direct Match" URL I end up with a loading error that looks like the domain isn't resolving.
It wasn't obvious to me why this was happening until I took a closer look. There should be more transparency around this behavior and support for opting out. Maybe call it "Affiliate Link" instead of "Direct Match" or something, so it's clear that it's not like a search engine result.
EDIT: after posting this, I dug into Vivaldi's documentation and found that there's a detailed description of this feature, including the privacy implications and how to disable it. This satisfies the concerns I had about the feature, aside from the ambiguity of the "Direct Match" branding. All good.