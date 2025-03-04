I think there could be some misleading configurations for the address bar, or the behavior is still very inconsistent or I am having a hard time to figure all this out.

a) Under my current settings, search is supposed to not be triggered in the address field (in the search settings page), but still I get 3 "Search Suggestion" results. It looks to be overridden by "Enable Search Suggestions" in the Address Bar settings page, which is misleading and inconsistent.

b) I selected "Enable and Prioritize bookmarks" in the Address Bar settings page, but I get only one bookmark, then searches, then more bookmarks... so it's like it is prioritizing only one bookmark, which is not what the setting suggests is doing.

c) The reason why I enabled "Enabled Search Suggestions" in the Address Bar settings page, is because I always use nicknames to search (so I can quickly pick the engine I want/need to use), and I don't get the search suggestions if this option is disabled, which again, is inconsistent and misleading when I have enabled "Only When Using Search Engine Nickname" in the Search settings page.

d) "Enable Bookmark Nicknames" under the Address Bar settings page looks to do nothing.

c) No history results for me

So the use case is relatively simple: Show search suggestions only when using nicknames, otherwise, don't search, just list bookmarks first and then history.

The stabilization nature of this build suggests that there will be a final release soon, but my impression is that the new Address Bar looks immature yet to go to stable.

Besides of that, sharing the experience between mobile and desktop is not necessarily always a good thing. While I totally ignore the scope of the code intended to be shared, I could say that sharing some base code might be good (when it does not get into an abstraction nightmare lol) but at some point it can impact the flexibility, the expansion opportunities for a given feature and the possibility of better take advantage of a particular platform. Desktop and mobile browsers aren't always used in the same way by the same user because the nature of the divises eases different use cases and activities.

The beauty of the now old Address Bar behavior was that it was clear, flexible and simple (for Vivaldi users standards) and it was mostly the user who had entire control of what the address bar should list. It was so clear that it was obvious when, why and where some results where duplicated lol. I could understand if that flexibility turned into a maintenance nightmare though.

In any case, I hope the new address bar will only improve over time (given it is a new implementation it is hard to worsen), so let's give it some time. It does not need to go back to the old behavior to improve, it just needs to be the Vivaldi desktop Address Bar