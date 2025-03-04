Tuesday Snapshot – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.3
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot we continue on the path of stablization, as we close in on the 7.2 release.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Second
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
First
-
third
Strange opening a new windows triggers opening the side panel
See this bug in stable and snapshot where VIvaldi stops page load after pressing enter to search, if you copy the url to a new window it works fine
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@Chas4 said in Tuesday Snapshot – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.3:
Strange opening a new windows triggers opening the side panel
Yes, I have this since two snapshots or so also, from time to time, and often not, but sometimes yes. It’s hard to reproduce. Don’t know how.
-
@chas4 said:
Strange opening a new windows triggers opening the side panel
Confirmed.
Win10x64
-
@Thot said in Tuesday Snapshot – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.3:
@Chas4 said in Tuesday Snapshot – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.3:
Strange opening a new windows triggers opening the side panel
Yes, I have this since two snapshots or so also, from time to time, and often not, but sometimes yes. It’s hard to reproduce. Don’t know how.
I first saw it in stable a few weeks ago, seems to be after first launch of the browser and then open a new window and do a search, and then Vivaldi just stops after you press enter to search
-
punxatawnyphil
The custom lables of mails are still missing from context menu and label list.
This problem started with yesterdays Snapshot (https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/stablisation-for-7-2-begins-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3620-3/#comment-816101)
-
The omnibox now at least opens the dropdown with cursor down, but the dropdown height is not enough, why so short? make it at least half screen by deault, ideally one should even customize its height, but that's just a nice thing to have and not needed, if the dropdown list is long enough.
The arrow to activate it with mouse is still missing.
The colors of the text in address bar on new tabs are still too dark when using my dark theme, I have to switch to another tab and back to have normal colors.
Don't go live with the removal of old style address bar, omnibox it's still in a primitive halfassed state.
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@iAN-CooG said in Tuesday Snapshot – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.3:
The omnibox now at least opens the dropdown with cursor down
How to do this? I’m not firm with cursor down.
Edit: The „Down-Arrow“-Key does nothing for me, except unfocussing the omnibar and jumping to the end of the entry.
-
derDay Supporters
I have a long rss feed list (60+) not organized in folders. if I have my mailpanel open and scroll down, the "new" section loads after a second.
first seen in this snapshot. can anyone confirm?
Win10 22H2
€dit: reported as VB-114720
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Thot said in Tuesday Snapshot – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.3:
Edit: The „Down-Arrow“-Key does nothing for me, except unfocussing the omnibar and jumping to the end of the entry.
Click in new tab in address field and hit Cursor ↓, then typed history should come up.
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@DoctorG said in Tuesday Snapshot – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.3:
Click in new tab in address field and hit Cursor ↓, the the typed history should com up.
Aaaah, the history only, not the other stuff. Thanks. Works.
-
@thot: If you open a new tab, then click on the urlfield it will also appear
-
@doctorg: You dont need cursor down even
-
@ian-coog: is there a bug report on color thing?
-
@olli said in Tuesday Snapshot – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.3:
@ian-coog: is there a bug report on color thing?
Summary: colors in address bar too dark in new tab using a dark theme
Key: VB-114676
-
@chas4: sometimes I've had the situations, when Internet speed was very slow, or web server was down, or I used a vpn plugin, speaking shortly: web site did not respond but I was trying to open it in a new tab, and I finally couldn't wait anymore and stopped loading with Esc key or mouse button, the address field on this new tab was empty. It's quite annoying when I need to copy this faulty URL, but I can't since it vanisned.
Don't know how to report this, it's not reproducable reliably. But this bug/feature existed forever (both on windows and linux).
-
Andresleonardoaf
I think there could be some misleading configurations for the address bar, or the behavior is still very inconsistent or I am having a hard time to figure all this out.
a) Under my current settings, search is supposed to not be triggered in the address field (in the search settings page), but still I get 3 "Search Suggestion" results. It looks to be overridden by "Enable Search Suggestions" in the Address Bar settings page, which is misleading and inconsistent.
b) I selected "Enable and Prioritize bookmarks" in the Address Bar settings page, but I get only one bookmark, then searches, then more bookmarks... so it's like it is prioritizing only one bookmark, which is not what the setting suggests is doing.
c) The reason why I enabled "Enabled Search Suggestions" in the Address Bar settings page, is because I always use nicknames to search (so I can quickly pick the engine I want/need to use), and I don't get the search suggestions if this option is disabled, which again, is inconsistent and misleading when I have enabled "Only When Using Search Engine Nickname" in the Search settings page.
d) "Enable Bookmark Nicknames" under the Address Bar settings page looks to do nothing.
c) No history results for me
So the use case is relatively simple: Show search suggestions only when using nicknames, otherwise, don't search, just list bookmarks first and then history.
The stabilization nature of this build suggests that there will be a final release soon, but my impression is that the new Address Bar looks immature yet to go to stable.
Besides of that, sharing the experience between mobile and desktop is not necessarily always a good thing. While I totally ignore the scope of the code intended to be shared, I could say that sharing some base code might be good (when it does not get into an abstraction nightmare lol) but at some point it can impact the flexibility, the expansion opportunities for a given feature and the possibility of better take advantage of a particular platform. Desktop and mobile browsers aren't always used in the same way by the same user because the nature of the divises eases different use cases and activities.
The beauty of the now old Address Bar behavior was that it was clear, flexible and simple (for Vivaldi users standards) and it was mostly the user who had entire control of what the address bar should list. It was so clear that it was obvious when, why and where some results where duplicated lol. I could understand if that flexibility turned into a maintenance nightmare though.
In any case, I hope the new address bar will only improve over time (given it is a new implementation it is hard to worsen), so let's give it some time. It does not need to go back to the old behavior to improve, it just needs to be the Vivaldi desktop Address Bar
-
TheDragonReborn
I think I've figured out what is causing ublock origin not to work correctly in private mode. it's the combination of the extension tampermonkey as well as the handyimage script.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/tampermonkey/dhdgffkkebhmkfjojejmpbldmpobfkfo?hl=en
https://github.com/Owyn/HandyImage/blob/master/HandyImage.user.js
It worked fine 1-2 weeks ago.
and it still works fine in a normal window, it ONLY causes an issue in a private window.
Can anyone confirm?