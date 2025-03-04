You can see that menu customization provides two options for a link: open it in a new tab or in a background tab.

In practice, I can't see the option for the background tab. The context menu only has "Open link in a New Tab."

However, "Open link in a New Tab" behaves like a "background tab." It opens the link in a new tab without focusing on it.

Am I missing something, or is it a bug in the menu customization?