Menu customization: new tabs vs background tab
You can see that menu customization provides two options for a link: open it in a new tab or in a background tab.
In practice, I can't see the option for the background tab. The context menu only has "Open link in a New Tab."
However, "Open link in a New Tab" behaves like a "background tab." It opens the link in a new tab without focusing on it.
Am I missing something, or is it a bug in the menu customization?
@josiah1822 I can’t reproduce this, maybe it’s a macOS specific bug. Both options are available from the menu and work as expected.
@luetage, that's good to know! Just to clarify this, what is the difference between these options in your case?
I would expect:
— "New tab" opens the link and focuses on the new tab.
— "Background tab" opens the link without focusing on the tab.
Is this right?
@josiah1822 Yes
I see now there is an implicit conflict between two settings.
The user can check "New Tab from Link Opens in Background" in Settings -> Tabs.
At the same time, the user can add "Open Link in New Tab" and "Open Link in Background Tab" to menu customization.
When both conditions are met:
- The "Open Link in New Tab" menu item starts to behave as "Open Link in Background Tab."
- "Open Link in Background Tab" won't be displayed in the context menu.
At the same time, this is confusing but still makes sense. Maybe the user should see a notification about this conflict. But it surely is not a bug.
@josiah1822 Yeah, this is it. I never touched that setting, generally I want to open links in the foreground. I open multiple tabs in background with Vimium should the need arise.