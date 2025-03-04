I've noticed something odd in Vivaldi for the web sites of installed as PWAs or shortcuts that open in windows: I can't paste using ctrl + shift + v, though pasting plain text still works from the right-click menu, and I can't use my mouse's side buttons to navigate backwards or forwards. Also, holding ctrl and scrolling the mouse wheel does not affect the page's zoom. All of these functions work in the main Vivaldi window but not the PWAs.

Is this a known issue, and is there a solution?

I'm using Fedora 41 workstation, and I installed Vivaldi from the RPM file.