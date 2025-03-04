Certain keyboard and mouse shortcuts don't work in progressive web apps (PWAs)
I've noticed something odd in Vivaldi for the web sites of installed as PWAs or shortcuts that open in windows: I can't paste using ctrl + shift + v, though pasting plain text still works from the right-click menu, and I can't use my mouse's side buttons to navigate backwards or forwards. Also, holding ctrl and scrolling the mouse wheel does not affect the page's zoom. All of these functions work in the main Vivaldi window but not the PWAs.
Is this a known issue, and is there a solution?
I'm using Fedora 41 workstation, and I installed Vivaldi from the RPM file.
mib2berlin Soprano
@bengiff
Hi, PWA is pure Chromium code, test this with a Chromium PWA.
If it work there but not in Vivaldi you can make a bug report.
I don't have such a device so I cant help here with testing.
Please add your Vivaldi version and what mouse device this is.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thanks, yes this issue seems to only be present in Vivaldi and not other Chromium browsers. I've submitted a bug report.
Bulliwulli
@bengiff I have the same issue and never had this issue with google chrome. Just moved over from google chrome to vivaldi. I have also created a bug report.
mib2berlin Soprano
@bengiff @Bulliwulli
Hi, can you add your bug numbers, please.
I can check and mark one as duplicate, this reduce the workload for the developers.
Cheers, mib
Bulliwulli
@mib2berlin VB-114699