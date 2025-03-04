@Tioxbew said in Close tab : add button and/or gesture:

if you want to hide it to have a bigger page view

Actually, there's a function to hide the top and bottom panels when scrolling for this purpose.

Why am I against new buttons/gestures? Imho, there is nowhere to put them anymore. Neither at the bottom (there are 5 buttons) nor at the top (omnibox).

And the Close function might be sensitive for people who work with text, with some documents. It shouldn't work too easily and quickly. It should not be associated with a possible error due to a wrong swipe direction. And there are a lot of gestures on the omnibox area, tab bar and so on.

Of course, you can say that this function will be made optional. But the more features - the more probability of errors (regressions) in the browser itself. A simple example: I have set the browser interface language to English. Some time later the side menu is already in Russian I don't pay attention to such trifles anymore. But if control gestures are switched as well, it will be bad.

I'll add: I basically don't like the special "Close tab" button on the bottom bar - some mobile browsers do that. It's annoying, it's too easy to tap it by mistake, accidentally. When "close" is located at the top - you have to pull your finger to it on purpose, and it's safer.

By the way, the mobile browser supports hotkeys. The same situation here: Ctrl+w closes the tab. Not just one key, but a combination of keys! Although they could have bind f4, f10 or something like that.