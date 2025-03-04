Close tab : add button and/or gesture
-
It would be nice to be able to close a tab quickly and then move on to the next tab (the one on the right). I suggest adding the possibility of adding an X “Close tab” button to the toolbar. And for that matter, add the possibility of adding 2 toolbar buttons. And to be able to close the tab by sliding down on the address bar, a gesture that currently opens the tab switcher. Leave the choice for that.
Thanks
-
Moriarty123
@Tioxbew Maybe it would be better if the gesture to close the current tab would be sliding the address bar in the opposite direction as for opening the tab menu, i. e. sliding down when the address bar is at the bottom and vice versa.
-
I don't think it's gonna be comfortable. It is already possible to close a tab with the X button on the tab spine. There is a long tap on the tab panel button. There is a long tap on the tab spine "Close all tabs, close other tabs". There is a long tap on the plus button. What else is there? The up/down gesture across the omnibox is busy bringing up the tab bar, break it into two options - people will get confused, and close the tab where they wish to bring up the tab bar.
I'm against overloading the interface with gestures and buttons more than it already is. Imho, it's already done enough.
If it seems to you that it will be convenient, I advise you to install a browser named Sleipnir and work with it for a day or two - all these microgestures and a lot of tricks are implemented there. I didn't like it.
-
Moriarty123
@far4 But a X-button or a slide gesture would be a lot faster than the long click to close a tab.
Also this could be done to be fully optional
-
@Moriarty123
But there is already an X-button on the active tab and optionally on all tabs - so why another one?
And how much faster is it to swipe than longtap + tap?
I feel like we're arguing about a second.
Is it worth the complication?
-
@far4
There is a direct close button when you show tab bar but not if you want to hide it to have a bigger page view. So worth to add a close button / gesture in this mode of interface. Add the possibility to add close button in toolbar shortcut seems not busy.
-
RadekPilich
I agree that better solution than current tab X button is needed.
I tend to not hit the small X button as intended and instead open new tab or switch to a different one.
-
@Tioxbew said in Close tab : add button and/or gesture:
if you want to hide it to have a bigger page view
Actually, there's a function to hide the top and bottom panels when scrolling for this purpose.
Why am I against new buttons/gestures? Imho, there is nowhere to put them anymore. Neither at the bottom (there are 5 buttons) nor at the top (omnibox).
And the Close function might be sensitive for people who work with text, with some documents. It shouldn't work too easily and quickly. It should not be associated with a possible error due to a wrong swipe direction. And there are a lot of gestures on the omnibox area, tab bar and so on.
Of course, you can say that this function will be made optional. But the more features - the more probability of errors (regressions) in the browser itself. A simple example: I have set the browser interface language to English. Some time later the side menu is already in Russian I don't pay attention to such trifles anymore. But if control gestures are switched as well, it will be bad.
I'll add: I basically don't like the special "Close tab" button on the bottom bar - some mobile browsers do that. It's annoying, it's too easy to tap it by mistake, accidentally. When "close" is located at the top - you have to pull your finger to it on purpose, and it's safer.
By the way, the mobile browser supports hotkeys. The same situation here: Ctrl+w closes the tab. Not just one key, but a combination of keys! Although they could have bind f4, f10 or something like that.
-
Moriarty123
@far4 I would argue the opposite. 1 second saved time is much for a very often done task in UX. Also it wouldn't complicate anything, if the choice to turn the feature on/off is left to the user.