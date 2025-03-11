Unsolved FlushBuffer Error ??
-
I've been getting a lot of the following
In the 2nd error, it refers to position 42 consistently
I did an online search & didn't find much of anything (that I could understand). Any thoughts or suggestions would be appreciated. TIA
-
Jjanrif marked this topic as a question
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@janrif Sad that i can not reproduce on 7.2.3620.3 with my GMail account.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@janrif I try to ask a dev internally.
-
This is from the parser that is parsing the IMAP commands, whether they are ones that we have issued or ones we receive as replies from the IMAP server. It would be very beneficial if you, @janrif, could turn on the IMAP logs in the settings for mail and reproduce. Then we should see the message in the logs.
The parser is complaining that it found a closing bracket "]" when it was not expecting it.
-
-
@janrif if you report a bug through our bug report form you should be able to attach the file. The bug report form is here: https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
-
@ltgorm said in FlushBuffer Error ??:
@janrif if you report a bug through our bug report form you should be able to attach the file. The bug report form is here: https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Done: VB-114800
-
@janrif Thank you for the report. The problem is that I don't see the command that caused the error. The log starts with the error reporting. I was hoping to see the client-server communication leading up to the error.
-
@ltgorm said in FlushBuffer Error ??:
@janrif Thank you for the report. The problem is that I don't see the command that caused the error. The log starts with the error reporting. I was hoping to see the client-server communication leading up to the error.
@ltgorm Sorry. What can I do to help you get what you want? My knowledge is limited but I can say that these errors appear when email is updated automatically. Many of the errors refer to [ 42 ]
-
@janrif If you go to mail settings you see a check box labelled "Turn on IMAP Logs in Console". Make sure that that is on. Then reproduce the problem. Go to the console log by opening the vivaldi:inspect url, selecting Apps and selecting inspect for the main.html entry (it is either at the top or at the bottom).
What you posted already in the bug started with: "error [Mail - imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Unexpected section terminator ] at position 42". I would like to see the imap logs before that in hope of seeing the command/reply that contains mismatched brackets.
-
@ltgorm said in FlushBuffer Error ??:
selecting inspect for the main.html entry
@ltgorm As you know, there is a checkbox next to the item that you want to see. It is at bottom of list but -- for some reason -- Vivaldi won't allow me select it.
I closed // re-opened Vivaldi, then followed directions; i.e. URL, then Apps, then find item (at the bottom) and select. The errors apply to only one of the 3 email accounts I have registered;
[email protected]
Here is that information:
12:07:48.235 error [Mail - imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Unexpected section terminator ] at position 42
Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Unexpected section terminator ] at position 42
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:274479
at Object.error (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:63618)
at s._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:274467)
at At._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:233991)
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:222610
12:07:48.235 error [Mail - imap, j
[email protected]] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Unexpected section terminator ] at position 42
12:07:48.235 error [Mail - imap, j
[email protected], selectMailbox] Unexpected section terminator ] at position 42
I hope this will help you solve the problem.
-
yojimbo274064400
-
@yojimbo274064400 Thanks for your help
-
@janrif I can not check that box either. I don't even know if it supposed to be a checkbox. It is the blue "inspect" link there below that is of value. Clicking on that opens up the debug console window and allows you to see the entire logs. Did you get the log that you have submitted from the Mail Status Popup window?
-
@ltgorm said in FlushBuffer Error ??:
@janrif I can not check that box either. I don't even know if it supposed to be a checkbox. It is the blue "inspect" link there below that is of value. Clicking on that opens up the debug console window and allows you to see the entire logs. Did you get the log that you have submitted from the Mail Status Popup window?
@ltgorm I'm not sure I understand what you want any more so I will try again to memorialize each step I take, copy all, save to Bug Report file.
FYI This issue is consistent in various versions of Stable & Snapshots. Both versions are the most current available. TIA
-
ltgorm Vivaldi Team
@janrif Can you open the Advanced Mail Info window and take a screen shot and add to the bug?
You can find it under the cog-wheel button of the Mail Status popup - see picture: