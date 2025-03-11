@ltgorm said in FlushBuffer Error ??:

selecting inspect for the main.html entry

@ltgorm As you know, there is a checkbox next to the item that you want to see. It is at bottom of list but -- for some reason -- Vivaldi won't allow me select it.

I closed // re-opened Vivaldi, then followed directions; i.e. URL, then Apps, then find item (at the bottom) and select. The errors apply to only one of the 3 email accounts I have registered; [email protected]

Here is that information:

12:07:48.235 error [Mail - imap-client] Error: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Unexpected section terminator ] at position 42

at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:274479

at Object.error (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:63618)

at s._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:274467)

at At._onError (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:233991)

at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:222610

12:07:48.235 error [Mail - imap, j [email protected] ] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Unexpected section terminator ] at position 42

12:07:48.235 error [Mail - imap, j [email protected] , selectMailbox] Unexpected section terminator ] at position 42

I hope this will help you solve the problem.