CPU usage soaring on Claude paid website
ilp0000 Translator
Hi Vivaldiers!
This is certainly not an issue in Vivaldi, but I hope to get some tips to prevent this issue. Whenever I visit and use ClaudeAI or Anthropic API site, CPU usage soars up. I've struggled to find the reason for a while, and it's highly likely to be caused by its tracker blocking. There must be something in ClaudeAI tracker, so when it is blocked, it must be doing something. Interestingly, when I use free Claude, there is no issue.
Has anyone suffered from this? Is there any workaround? I don't wanna allow their tracker (they refuse to reply my question.)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ilp0000 Had you checked in Vivaldi taskmanger (SHift+Esc) which process or extension consumes so much CPU?
ilp0000 Translator
@DoctorG Thanks for your comment. I've been tracking for a while. Initially that specific tab's usage is rising. Then, other tabs and other apps CPU usage is randomly rising (primarily it seems to be triggered by Windows Search Indexer). I'm monitoring it with cognito mode, and antivirus-rule exemption. The only thing I can doubt is blocking the tracker (The issue didn't happen when I used a free version) .
ilp0000 Translator
I found the process which makes CPU usage soar is both Windows Indexer and Vivaldi. I made an exception in Windows Indexer, excluding whole Vivalid, but this issue still persists. My laptop is like burning....