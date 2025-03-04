Setting "Always Show Second Row of Tabs" missing in latest build
I recently switched jobs, installed vivaldi, but the setting "Always Show Second Row of Tabs" seems to be gone.
Has it moved, and if so, where is it located now? I can't live without always having 2 rows of tabs, even if the tab stack has just one tab on it.
Here's what it looks like at home:
@LPChip Check in 7.1.3570.58 at right when you see the second row, there is a lock to fix the row.
You are my hero!
Small sidenote, this lock icon is only visible if you are on a tabgroup already. That's why I couldn't find it.
Before:
After:
Yes. I forgot to tell you.
You are my hero!
I am not really Superwoman but a old wise dragon.
