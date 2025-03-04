Ghost emails dont clear even on clicking rerun filter
I had a similar problem previously where i accidentally undeleted a bunch of emails and they were omnipresent in both Received and Deleted and i couldn't get rid of them, until I clicked rerun filter on their respective categories. However, i think from back then, 3 emails persisted and as can be seen in the images, appear in my other lists as blank emails that i can neither delete nor get rid of with rerun filter. What can be done?
@cinnamoroll Which Vivaldi version is this?
You are not able to delete from Mailing List → substack,com by Del key?
@DoctorG Its version 7.1.3570.58. On using the del key (somehow that was the only thing I didn't try) the mails are gone but the 2 notification isn't going away
@cinnamoroll Strange.
Had you tried on all IMAP accounts use of context menu Advanced and chosen all entries of Re… menu on each folder?
@DoctorG If you mean running Rerun filter individually for all the folders belonging to the separate emails, I have. Dont know if this context matters but all 3 ghost notifications belong to the same IMAP account
@cinnamoroll try all, not only the re-run filter, of the submenu entries on each folder in IMAP account.
Yes, my idea looks like little bit helpless. But i do not know why the UI shows up such wrong display.
Oh, i can reproduce it with 7.2 Snapshot.
I marked all mails as read but Mailing Lists → Other shows 1|3 as count.
//EDIT:
I could "fix" it with this strange action:
Select the Mailing Lists → Other
In mail list select "View Filters"
Activate all check boxes
Click "Reset"
Now wrong counter is gone.