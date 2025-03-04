I think I really shot myself in the foot by not understanding how the data is synchronized between two devices Mistakenly thought it would read my mind and know that laptop A would be the source and laptop B the slave except when B was more up to date.

(There may be a big picture conceptualization of what Syncing is designed to accomplish that I'm missing here. If so, please do tell. Also, if this has already been answered in detail - I couldn't find anything close.)

It appears that any new stuff on one will appear on the other which on reflection makes a lot of sense. The initial sync put A data on B which later got modified for B. This next sync now leaves B with both modified (desired) and original (undesired) A data. Happily I quickly noticed that was happening in Settings, Startup Pages before syncing B back to A ...

Question 1: Is there a ^Z equivalent to simply undo this last A to B sync? Or will I have to manually weed each individual item out?

Got out a copy of the Vivaldi Sync browser data on desktop document - realized a lot of Sync details not really understood.

Question 2: How much does an item have to change to be recognized as a new item? Would changes less than this threshold simply result in the old item being updated to match the new one?

Assertion 1: need to carefully check & understand the ramifications of Sync Selected Data groups.

Question 3: It appears that the Download data (from server?) and Upload data (ditto) are indivisible - if you don't want to upload any data to the server, afterwards you should do a Reset Remote Data, yes?

Question 4: Is there a whole nother problem in that A is running the last Vivaldi version available for Win 7 (B is Win 11 and current)?

Any insights would be appreciated - thank you.