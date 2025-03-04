SVG image show wrong color (black turn into grey) in Commandchain icon
Hi, I make a svg file with b&w color for the commandchain
But when uploading to Vivaldi black change to grey
My exported svg file still in correct colors. Only after uploading into Vivaldi they changed.
Did I miss something here ?
Thanks
luetage Supporters Soprano
@mrkidding The color doesn’t matter, Vivaldi changes the color depending on theme. Share the file please.
Hi, I changed the file to PNG type, Image, and it works fine now. So SVG doesn't matter anymore. Thank you for your help!