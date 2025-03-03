I'm pretty new to Vivaldi, so excuse me if I'm missing something obvious.

In the workspaces list, the user has a number of manually created workspaces and one special workspace. Let's call it the "default workspace":

My problem is that these two types of workspaces behave differently when closing the last and only tab in the workspace:

Closing the last tab in a manually created workspace will bring the user to the default workspace.

Closing the only tab in the default workspace leads to closing Vivaldi.

As a result, I regularly close Vivaldi unintentionally, which is so annoying. After using Arc and Zen browsers, I expect that closing the last tab in the workspace will bring me to a workspace with existing tabs.

My first guess was that I should change my habits and use the "default workspace" more, use it as my main workspace. But it's hard to do because there is no easy way to jump to the "default workspace." For example, the keyboard shortcut "Switch to Workspace 1" will bring the user to the first manually created workspace.

So while the "default workspace" is most important in the sense that you need it to keep the browser running, it is also the least usable, as the user has no keyboard shortcut for this workspace.

At this point, I guess that I don't understand something important about the workspace design. Maybe there is a way to avoid the problems I have?

tl;dr: