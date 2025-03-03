Lock cookies in settings
Just a thought I had tonight.
I use the Vivaldi don't track options and a plugin or two to prevent tracking cookies etc.
However, a few weeks of browsing can lead to many cookies I would love to get rid of that get through these settings but not have to trawl through them to do so.
The thought is to lock the cookie in the list that can be found in settings by have a toggle to do as such in a column of the list. Then have a second option next to 'Delete all Cookies' that would be 'Delete all Cookies Except Locked Cookies'.
This would be useful so that I don't need to lose logged in statuses for sites I use often... but can clean the rest up with some confidence that I am not removing cookies that I would prefer to keep.
Hope that make some sense.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@GeoffG We can already do that. Visit
vivaldi:settings/privacy/. In website permissions and global permissions set cookies to “session only.” Then add pages you want to whitelist and set cookies to “allow” there.
josiah1822
@luetage said in Lock cookies in settings:
vivaldi:settings/privacy/
It's interesting that you recommend vivaldi:settings/privacy/ instead of chrome:settings/content/siteData.
While these two options look similar, I've found Vivaldi's syntax for whitelisting to be too limited. The main problem for me was the following:
Vivaldi forces users to avoid regex in domains. You can imagine how many subdomains a user has to add, for example, to make Google core services work.
Instead, chromium encourages the use of regex:
So most of google services cookies domains can be described with one line.
Are there some reasons to stick with Vivaldi settings?