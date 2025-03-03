Just a thought I had tonight.

I use the Vivaldi don't track options and a plugin or two to prevent tracking cookies etc.

However, a few weeks of browsing can lead to many cookies I would love to get rid of that get through these settings but not have to trawl through them to do so.

The thought is to lock the cookie in the list that can be found in settings by have a toggle to do as such in a column of the list. Then have a second option next to 'Delete all Cookies' that would be 'Delete all Cookies Except Locked Cookies'.

This would be useful so that I don't need to lose logged in statuses for sites I use often... but can clean the rest up with some confidence that I am not removing cookies that I would prefer to keep.

Hope that make some sense.

GG