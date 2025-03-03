ERR_HTTP2_PROTOCOL_ERROR
Ferretsoft
Anyone else? Reset time/date, worked for awhile not it's back.
This site can’t be reached
The webpage at https://www.thedailybeast.com/ might be temporarily down or it may have moved permanently to a new web address.
ERR_HTTP2_PROTOCOL_ERROR
mib2berlin Soprano
@Ferretsoft
Hi, no issues here, Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58, Windows 11.
Check if the page is down in your country, for example:
Ferretsoft
@mib2berlin Thanks, will reset browser and see what happens.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Ferretsoft
Reset should be the last possibility but it depends on your workflow.
You can try in a private window or a Guest Profile.
yngve Vivaldi Team
This is almost certainly a problem at your nearest CDN node, or something is interfering with your network traffic (e.g a firewall), unless (remote possibility) your system clock is way off from real time.
It is definitely not caused by Vivaldi itself, as it is reporting a networking error (most likely caused by something corrupting the network traffic).