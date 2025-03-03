Vivaldi Translate Option Not Showing
-
Hey folks. I have just noticed that Vivaldi Translate isn’t showing in the tooltip anymore - (the right click menu thing).
It still shows in the Vivaldi menu but it gives me the Translation failed error message.
Vivaldi Version: 7.1.3580.120 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
iOS 18.3.1
-
Just checked and it also doesn’t show on Snapshot.
Vivaldi Version: 7.2.3617.4 (Official Build) stable (64-bit)
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I can reproduce the bug on the Stable version, but in the Snapshot the Translate option is available in the menu.
Is it not visible on all websites or only specific sites or ones in certain languages (share example links, if possible)?
-
@jane-n Hi Jane, the one I first noticed it on, was this one.
http://helijah.free.fr/flightgear/hangar.htm
Today, I have had it come up fine on other sites I’ve used: Enafore is the main one I tested (I haven’t done much at all today).
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@OrbitalMartian
Thanks for sharing the link.
It looks like the lack of a translation prompt is a site-specific issue as the prompt shows up on other sites.
I tested the link you shared in the Android and desktop versions of Vivaldi, as well as in another browser, and even when triggering the translation manually, the content is never translated.
Best to report the issue to the website owners, who'll hopefully fix it on their side.