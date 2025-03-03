Hidden Extension: config.json - not appropriate for workplace computer
paleowl5083
following on from the thread at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/49149/strange-chrome-extension-config-json, I can't continue using your browser on a work machine knowing the content of config.json contains a reference to an adult website. Love how customisable your browser is, but i'll be uninstalling this from at least one machine. Please consider removing.
cf: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/uploads/files/1623776293110-d42de708-c7c0-498b-8eb5-f0357b55375a-image.png
@paleowl5083 is need to the picture in picture to work there, I guess.
Removing that string would probably lead to bug reports
(would be NSFW if it were in bookmark or history)
I'm sure you can understand that having anything even remotely related to or mentioning an adult website is completely verbotten on devices having anything to do with the public sector (the json object says "pornhub" right in the value).
At the very least that particular object in the json object should be removed. Even better to give the user the ability to completely remove or (less good but still better than what is currently possible) disable the extension.