login button for the website does not show up to enter login details
https://www.pb.pl - in top right corner there is a button to login to the account but clicking on it does not do anything. I would expect popup window with login and password details to enter. This somehow is being blocked but i really do not know what and where is causing this....Please try yourself.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Robpriv
Hi, do you meant this?
I am logged in into the Vivaldi sync system, this is in Settings > Sync.
If you don't use it there is nothing to show.
@mib2berlin No, I mean the button on the website: www.pb.pl - but I got it working somehow, I have ublock lite plus ghostery and adguard desktop app - seems this ublock lite was not allowing this popup to login. Thanks!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Robpriv It is your adblocker.
I tried with Vivaldi Blocker active and the login popup did not show up, then after disabling Vivaldi Blocker for the site showed the popup.
//EDIT: I closed your bug report.