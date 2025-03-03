It's about six months that Vivaldi periodically asks for login to Vivaldi's account once every week or so. Since sp=Vivaldi.net+Mail&authenticators=BasicAuthenticator%3ALOCAL statement is at the end of the page link (Vivaldi redirects to this link) I guess this is related to the webmail. However, I didn't configure any mail in my account. So why this annoying page which even doesn't allow my password manager to fill its fields pops up every few days? I searched for this issue, and it seems that this is an old issue which is not resolved yet.

Any help would be appreciated.