Bookmarks on homescreen
fredsyv1974
Is it possible to add book marks on homescreen on my Samsung S23 phone, if this is not possible, is it possible to add this opportunity.
Fredrik
@fredsyv1974
Sidemenu -> Add page to... -> Home screen
This?
Perhaps on some firmware you need to give permission to the browser to install shortcuts - this is done in the application properties.
fredsyv1974
@far4 thank you.
Fredrik
howezsteve
howezsteve
When you have the web page open in the browser select "+ Add Page to" on the Vivaldi menu then select "Home Screen" > if the site is a PWA it will offer to install if not it will offer to create a shortcut.
At least that is how it is on my FP5.
It's like this...
I'm not sure if it's true PWA, but at first glance - it works!
Nice!
And Alt+f or f10 for sidemenu: