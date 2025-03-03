Hello, I'm trying to switch from Chrome to Vivaldi, but I'm experiencing an issue in Vivaldi's address bar search that doesn't occur in Chrome. When typing search queries rapidly and pressing Enter immediately, Vivaldi sometimes searches for an unintended query.

I believe this is due to the search suggestion implementation. It appears that when typing quickly, Vivaldi requests suggestions from Qwant (my search engine) based on a partial query. It then seems to prioritize an early suggestion, even if I complete my intended search query before pressing Enter.

For instance, typing "How to make a cake" quickly with a slight pause after "make a" will cause Vivaldi to send "How to make a" for suggestions to Qwant. If Qwant suggests "How to make a website", and I quickly finish typing "cake" and press Enter, Vivaldi might search for "How to make a website" instead of "How to make a cake"

Is this a bug, or something in Vivaldi's settings that I can change? Thanks

(I just retried with that How to make a cake query, and it consistently shows the issue I'm facing. Type "How to make a", add a slight pause, type "cake" and press enter quickly : Vivaldi won't search for "How to make a cake" but rather your search engine's first suggestion for "How to make a")

I just also found that when typing for example "google mail send", adding a pause at the end to prevent the earlier issue from happening, it will make me search for "google mail senden", because the first suggestion is that, and for some reason, Vivaldi takes this and thinks that's what I want to search

Here's a screenshot of my address bar settings:

