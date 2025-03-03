Using Vivaldi 7.2.3617.3 (snapshot)

Given the following settings:

Enabled tab stacks in Accordion style Vertical tabs (I tested it with tabs on left, horizontal (top) tabs don't have this issue) Regular interface density ( compact density doesn't have this issue I believe the compact density also has this issue)

If you have a tab stack at the top, and start closing non-stacked tabs below it, for some reason the tab stack changes --Height value from 31px to 33px (checked with Inspect tool). It goes back to 31px if your cursor leaves the tabs area. IMPORTANT NOTE: if you close the very last non-stacked tab, it will not move. But if you close a tab between other non-stacked tabs, it will move those 2px

Example (imagine this is a vertical tab bar):

[accordion tab stack A] (tab B) (tab C) (tab D)

If you close tab B or C, accordion tab stack A will expand 2px and move all the tabs. If you close tab D, it will not move

It is very easy to reproduce, happens every time, even on a fresh profile