Re. --disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess
Totto Supporters
I have to ask: I thought that adding the string:
--disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess after C:...\vivaldi.exe
was ment to diable efficiency mode, or is there maybe some new change to this?
Because I think it used to work for me, but - as shown - not anymore:
PS. Memorysaving in Settings = Disabled
Seems Microsoft pulled that function
https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/forum/all/disabling-efficiency-mode-for-chrome-does-not-work/c3b904af-f3c2-4cc8-a94c-502f20efc7ed
And running Vivaldi in compatibility mode to circumvent as a tip didn't work.
A work around:
"How to disbale on system level making 'CPU-rule' with asterisk (*) in Process Lasso:" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWBr2X0Nwhk&t=3s