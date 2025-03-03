Stablisation for 7.2 begins – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3620.3
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
Today’s snapshot focuses on stablisation. There will be no more new features before 7.2 hits stable.
First!
(Phew, this time I managed to reply from the correct forum!)
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@altcode: Damn!
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
First
Alrighty then
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
First!
sjudenim Supporters
[Menus] Add “Share Vivaldi” to Help menu (VB-114495)
Good idea...
I see that the option to turn off the ominbox is still present in
Experiments. Will that be the case for the stable release? And for how long?
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@sjudenim: No we will disable it totally before we go live
sjudenim Supporters
Well that's not good. It's still underperforming for me in regards to bookmarks when compared to the previous iteration. With them selected as a priority, I get one on top followed by provider suggestions. The previous iteration would have 15 bookmarks as top suggestions followed by the provider.
Moving the search modal over the addressbar makes what I type not visible on some themes.
This version isn't even suggesting any history.
I hope you guys reconsider. This feels like you are stripping away features. For me, the new omnibox is not working as well as the previous iteration and is a step back in features and performance.
When Adressbar priorities / Activate Search Results is ticked on, the Search makes the Omnibar Dropdown fidgeting while typing (VB 114393)
@olli said in Stablisation for 7.2 begins – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3620.3:
@sjudenim: No we will disable it totally before we go live
no please don't
@iAN-CooG said in Stablisation for 7.2 begins – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3620.3:
@olli said in Stablisation for 7.2 begins – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3620.3:
@sjudenim: No we will disable it totally before we go live
no please don't
No, please no! Theres still this flickering while typing and Activate Search Results is ticked on. May be a mac problem only, but … please no.
Is it only me, or what?
BUG: I have disabled the "enable history" for the new stripped down feature-wise address bar, still I see typed history when clicking the empty address bar.
I really don't like the decisions made recently. Also vivaldi wouldn't ensure that the full ublock origin extension would work after google does its dirty deed in a few months, unlike some other chromium based browsers, or firefox. The vivaldi understaffed team is allocating resources doing wrong stuff. For example, mail/calendar/feeds were a mistake. Takes a lot of time constantly and I bet there's not many users that actually use these. Fixing bugs and finalizing new features (that were released and then basically abandoned) should have more priority. Then this, totally not needed change of the address bar, making it worse than what was already achieved.. in order to "gain parity with the mobile browser".. vivaldi is heading towards wrong direction. I wonder when vivaldi is sold. Just like opera was sold few years after ditching presto, a decision which was described as "sad day for the web".
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Tealing I am always much astonished why users are so disappointed about Vivaldi browser and company and still use the product.
@olli: Like @sjudenim I implore you to keep the option to disable the Omnibox (via vivaldi:experiments). I rely heavily on being able to see the typed-URL history, and the Omnibox still doesn't have that ability. It's a serious enough crippling of my browser use that I may consider changing browsers.
@doctorg: Astonish no more, as I am seriously considering other browsers if (when?) the ability to turn off Omnibox is removed. One of the features I use most in Vivaldi is the drop-down typed-URL list, and it (so far) has been removed from the highly vaunted Omnibox.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Seems for address field dropdown the goal on better speed kills usability. My own feeling while testing the Snapshots using new Omnibox features.
@DoctorG said in Stablisation for 7.2 begins – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3620.3:
the goal on better speed kills usability.
Yes, it’s a bit too speedy for my typing. It seems that it also has a high learning-curve. Didn’t got used to it, so far.
@DoctorG said in Stablisation for 7.2 begins – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3620.3:
@Tealing I am always much astonished why users are so disappointed about Vivaldi browser and company and still use the product.
What's so astonishing about users seeing the downfall and criticising & lamenting about it? Before leaving the product.. which is what is coming to me after ublock origin stops working in vivaldi, and seeing that the viv team pledge to bring their own ad-blocking up to "feature parity" with uBO fails completely (dabbling currently with a new worse address bar feature instead of doing the very hard (I'd say impossible) work to make that pledge happen).
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Tealing Vivaldi Blocker is lacking on features and strength to snip away ads. That is why i use uBlockLite.
The Snapshots were made for beta testing new Omnibox in address field to get feedback.
And in Snapshot exists a setting for users disagreeing in unfamiliar Omnibox: can be disabled.
I hope Vivaldi blog will get a poll on new 7.2 Omnibox.
Then we and Vivaldi team could see if users disagree on a new feature.
//EDIT:
For me the old dropdown is more usable as it finds more URLs/Bookmakrs/History by part some of words. Omnibox fails.
Real world example tested minutes ago.
Typing
dragives me with old dropdown much information
Typing
dragives me with new Omnibox dropdown insufficient information
Makes me sad that such cut-down happens for me with address field.
We have all our workflows and brain which has learned to act like this or that way.
But for me the slight speed-up on omnibox is never a real advantage compared to old address field dropdown.
Losing old dropdown and forced on omnibox use in upcoming new 7.2 Stable is not good for me in case of usability.