BUG: I have disabled the "enable history" for the new stripped down feature-wise address bar, still I see typed history when clicking the empty address bar.

I really don't like the decisions made recently. Also vivaldi wouldn't ensure that the full ublock origin extension would work after google does its dirty deed in a few months, unlike some other chromium based browsers, or firefox. The vivaldi understaffed team is allocating resources doing wrong stuff. For example, mail/calendar/feeds were a mistake. Takes a lot of time constantly and I bet there's not many users that actually use these. Fixing bugs and finalizing new features (that were released and then basically abandoned) should have more priority. Then this, totally not needed change of the address bar, making it worse than what was already achieved.. in order to "gain parity with the mobile browser".. vivaldi is heading towards wrong direction. I wonder when vivaldi is sold. Just like opera was sold few years after ditching presto, a decision which was described as "sad day for the web".