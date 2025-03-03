Permanently remove DeepL Translate extension's side panel
JustABrowser58
This is a very peculiar situation, but it seems like the DeepL Translator extension (https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/deepl-ai-translator-and-w/cofdbpoegempjloogbagkncekinflcnj) is occasionally and randomly adding a side panel as a web panel in Vivaldi. I haven't been able to figure out how to trigger this; it seems to be completely random (or perhaps some sort of time interval) since it'll randomly appear without me doing anything.
The thing is, I initially thought it was a bug since there's neither any setting for it in the extension's options nor documentation I could find online which mentions it, but it seems like it's actually a feature. The URL of the web panel is "chrome-extension://cofdbpoegempjloogbagkncekinflcnj/side-panel.html" rather than the DeepL website which I assumed it was since they look similar, which means that it is an in-built function. Of course, the only problem is that I don't know how to disable it, since whenever I remove the web panel it adds itself back after an unknown time (usually a few days). It seems like the only workaround is fully disabling the DeepL extension.
By any chance, has anyone else using the extension experienced this?
I've also been struggling with this issue for a long time. I was about to create a new topic about it when I was surprised to see that you had posted about it just an hour ago
In my experience, this happens when the extension in question gets updated. Since extension updates typically happen automatically and in the background, it feels random and unpredictable. As evidence, try going to the extension management page and manually press the update button. If you're lucky (or unlucky? haha), you'll see the problem happen right when the extension updates - the panel will open by itself and automatically add an extension panel page.
This phenomenon only happens with certain extensions. As far as I know, these include DeepL, Phantom (a cryptocurrency wallet app), Trust Wallet (another wallet app), and so on.
Panels are a Vivaldi-specific feature, but from an extension's perspective, they're probably implemented through some common interface that can be treated as part of Chromium. While extensions are free to implement this, Vivaldi's settings should have a way to suppress these panel explosions.
@Vivaldi team
I would like to request some measures to prevent extensions from automatically adding panel pages and from automatically opening the panel.
Thank you.