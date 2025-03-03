This is a very peculiar situation, but it seems like the DeepL Translator extension (https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/deepl-ai-translator-and-w/cofdbpoegempjloogbagkncekinflcnj) is occasionally and randomly adding a side panel as a web panel in Vivaldi. I haven't been able to figure out how to trigger this; it seems to be completely random (or perhaps some sort of time interval) since it'll randomly appear without me doing anything.

The thing is, I initially thought it was a bug since there's neither any setting for it in the extension's options nor documentation I could find online which mentions it, but it seems like it's actually a feature. The URL of the web panel is "chrome-extension://cofdbpoegempjloogbagkncekinflcnj/side-panel.html" rather than the DeepL website which I assumed it was since they look similar, which means that it is an in-built function. Of course, the only problem is that I don't know how to disable it, since whenever I remove the web panel it adds itself back after an unknown time (usually a few days). It seems like the only workaround is fully disabling the DeepL extension.

By any chance, has anyone else using the extension experienced this?