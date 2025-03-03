Can anyone explain this error ?
Sorry I'm not sure where to post this
Quite often, when opening a new window i get this error
I don't know if this is linked to a mod that I am using.
Has anyone experienced this ?
I actually just close the window and don't need to close the whole browser
Thank you
@SuperGee said in Can anyone explain this error ?:
I don't know if this is linked to a mod that I am using.
No, that mod is unrelated to this error.
@SuperGee said in Can anyone explain this error ?:
Has anyone experienced this ?
Yeah, plenty of people (myself included). This is a known bug by the way:
VB-113263 – [Crash] On removing non-existent event listener from periodic webpanel reload
Though unfortunately, the devs are having trouble reproducing it reliably.
OK thanks for your reply, I filled a bug about it anyway