Tabs not registered
Hi
Since the last update of Vivaldi, I have the following issue : all the links in a tab are no more available when I close the browser and then I re opend it. For the pinned links too.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@idariane Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@idariane Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
If nothing helps, could be a broken update, then download installer from Vivaldi.com, uninstall Vivaldi (do not let uninstaller delete browser data!) and install Vivaldi again.