@Advbroew Interesting monitor observation. I'm running two monitors as one large desktop area...

I see it happening with my local news source. Try hovering over a link and it shows and blinks out in the status bar. If you fool around hovering up and down over the link you can sometimes get it just right for it to stay solid in the Status bar. I have A LOT of added custom css blockers in uBO for that site to make it usable. I strongly suspect my problem is related to uBO but not sure. I do it see it from time to time elsewhere too but can't remember where off hand...

Keep watch and pass on some links where it happens so the rest of us can test it