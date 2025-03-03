URL in Status bar disappears
-
I have Status bar (panel) always displayed. But hover URL (link) is showed in this panel for only 3 seconds, then it disappears. This is frustrating bug.
Will this be fixed so that the URL is still on the panel?
Vivaldi version 7.1.3570.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
@Advbroew Please toggle multiple times Ctrl+Shift+S to enable status bar at bottom or use Settings → Appearance → Status Bar → Show Status Bar.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Advbroew
Hi, if I don't move the mouse the URL stays forever.
You are 2 versions behind, check for updates.
-
@mib2berlin Hi, installing the new version and restarting Vivaldi helped me, thank you.
-
@mib2berlin update...After a few
hour orminutes in Vivaldi - the same problem again. Very frustrating.
A simple restart Vivaldi help me (no new version). Now after problem I'm restarting Vivaldi
Could it be fixed?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Advbroew
I am not aware other users report this here, I bet an extension do this. They can really do anything in a browser.
Edit your Vivaldi desktop shortcut and add
--disable-extensions
This keep all extensions from loading, test this for a while.
-
@Advbroew Guessing... I've notice this happening too but only on certain websites I frequent. I also block a lot of elements on these sites which might be related to the problem or not. Do you have any links to sites where this is happening the rest of us can test?
-
@lfisk I would say on all the sites.
So today it works OK. I don't understand. It's behaving randomly. The only difference today is that I don't have a second monitor Dell connected (only laptop screen).
I'll investigate further...
-
@Advbroew Interesting monitor observation. I'm running two monitors as one large desktop area...
I see it happening with my local news source. Try hovering over a link and it shows and blinks out in the status bar. If you fool around hovering up and down over the link you can sometimes get it just right for it to stay solid in the Status bar. I have A LOT of added custom css blockers in uBO for that site to make it usable. I strongly suspect my problem is related to uBO but not sure. I do it see it from time to time elsewhere too but can't remember where off hand...
Keep watch and pass on some links where it happens so the rest of us can test it
-
I found a web page that corrupts the display of the Vivaldi status bar. Web is simple intranet URL (behind VPN) http://street.name.corp. Site is not secured Https.
After reloading this page, Vivaldi is unable permanently to display the link in the status bar on ANY link (for example in this forum top bar links).
Why does this damage Vivaldi?
Here is our page source code:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset='utf-8'> <meta http-equiv='X-UA-Compatible' content='IE=edge'> <meta http-equiv='refresh' content='5'> <title> ABC | Dashbord </title> <link rel='shortcut icon' href='maincom.ico' /> <link rel="stylesheet" href="//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0-beta/css/bootstrap.min.css" /> <style> html, body { height: 100%; background-color:#99cc00; } /* CSS only for examples not required for centering */ .container { height: 100%; width: 100%; font-weight: bold; } .number { color: white; font-size: 150px; width: 100%; border: 0px dotted black; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <h5 class="text-center"><br>.. here is ..</h5> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-12 my-auto"> <div class="number w-250 mx-auto text-center"> 15 </div> <table class="table table-hover table-sm"> <thead><tr> <th width='50%'>uživatel</th> <th width='50%'>poslední aktivita</th> </tr></thead> <tbody> <tr> <td width='50%'> Michal Dejmek</td> <td width='50%'> Tue, 07 May 2024 17:02:42 +0000</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div> </div>
-
@Advbroew 7.1.3570.58 Win 11
I tried, loaded the HTML file locally (#1) and opened an other tab (#2) with forum, reloaded #1 and switched to tab #2 and could see hovered URLs in static statusbar.
//EDIT: Can confirm now. 7.1.3570.58 + 7.2.3621.3
Oh, with my 7.2 Snapshot i see that staying on link does not help, after 6-10 secs the URL is gone.
Strange!
-
@Advbroew Thanks for your report.
I wrote a bug report VB-114688
I will check this with a dev.
-
@DoctorG Yes. For me the URL from status panel disappears after 3 sec.
-
@DoctorG I opened the test page/code in Inspector. Seems the missing file for css in the <meta> call keeps trying to load. The hover/status bar gets wiped when that happens for me. Used Vivaldi tile pages to make the screen shot. Out of my expertise but " <meta http-equiv='refresh' content='5'>" seems to be causing this?
-
@lfisk page refresh? Maybe I don't know.
However, this behavior also exists in Opera browser (i have old ver. 99). Not in Edge (up to date). Vivaldi copies Opera errors? Weird.
-
@Advbroew Happens same if a background tab has set a periodic reload in tab context menu.
Vivaldi-only error!
I never tested Opera.
-
@Advbroew Vivaldi, Opera, Brave, Edge... all use/run the Chromium core. Basically they are an Extension creating a UI for the chromium core...
If the problem is in Chromium they'll all have the same trouble unless their developers catch and correct it