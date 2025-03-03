@jane-n

I can only load the facebook web page normally if “Desktop site” mode is enabled. This applies to all three Facebook URL variants:

fb.com

www.facebook.com

m.facebook.com

If I try to load a web page with the checkbox turned off ("mobile view"), I get this screenshot:

If I enable the checkbox now, the page will automatically reload, but it will be blank:

Next I tap reload and only then will I see a very small but normal fb page in the desktop version.

Next, let's say now I turn the mobile view back on. For half a second I'll see a glimpse of the correct FB mobile view, and then it will change to the first screenshot - the letter f in a blue circle and a white background.

The same behavior will happen if I load Facebook with desktop mode enabled default for this web page, and then switch to mobile.