Add Speed Dial button visibility setting – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3617.4
This Snapshot allows you to hide the “Add” button from your Start Page and fixes a startup crash that some people encountered.
@jane-n
Great! All that's left is to remove the big "Create a new group?" in the far right position. It is duplicated by an item in the three dots menu.
But Facebook still won't load on mobile. Desktop only.
@far4
Re: Facebook. When you go to the site and then open the Vivaldi menu, is "Desktop site" enabled or disabled? Toggle it on/off to see if it makes a difference.
@jane-n
I can only load the facebook web page normally if “Desktop site” mode is enabled. This applies to all three Facebook URL variants:
fb.com
www.facebook.com
m.facebook.com
If I try to load a web page with the checkbox turned off ("mobile view"), I get this screenshot:
If I enable the checkbox now, the page will automatically reload, but it will be blank:
Next I tap reload and only then will I see a very small but normal fb page in the desktop version.
Next, let's say now I turn the mobile view back on. For half a second I'll see a glimpse of the correct FB mobile view, and then it will change to the first screenshot - the letter f in a blue circle and a white background.
The same behavior will happen if I load Facebook with desktop mode enabled default for this web page, and then switch to mobile.
When a blank page is displayed, second screenshot, the address in the omnibox is often but not always changed to:
https://www.facebook.com/?_rdr
@jane-n
By the way, another bug in Snap is that drop down suggestions from the browsing history in omnibox are not deleted. A request to confirm deletion is issued but the suggestion remains in the list. This applies to both longtaps and crosses.
Try deleting site data from the shield icon on the Address Bar > Cookies and site data.
We've tested this with newer internal versions of Vivaldi and weren't able to reproduce the issue, so it'll likely be fixed for you too after the next update.
