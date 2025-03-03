Start page crash fix – Vivaldi iOS Browser snapshot 3617.4
-
ahojo Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes a fix for the crash on the start page, along with other minor improvements.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
supermurs Supporters
It seems I'm no longer able to set Vivaldi Snapshots as default browser. It worked before but not with this newest snapshot.
I deleted and re-installed from Testflight, but Vivaldi Snapshot doesn't appear in the list where you can select the default browser.
Is this only in my end or are you able to replicate the issue?
EDIT: I went back build by build in Testflight, version 7.2.3594.3 works but none after that.
-
ahojo Vivaldi Team
Thank you for the report! We've confirmed the issue, and our developer is currently investigating it
-
3rd Updated a few days ago
-
Jjane.n locked this topic