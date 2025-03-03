It seems I'm no longer able to set Vivaldi Snapshots as default browser. It worked before but not with this newest snapshot.

I deleted and re-installed from Testflight, but Vivaldi Snapshot doesn't appear in the list where you can select the default browser.

Is this only in my end or are you able to replicate the issue?

EDIT: I went back build by build in Testflight, version 7.2.3594.3 works but none after that.