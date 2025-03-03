Ctrl+Tab
-
Is there a function or some configuration in "Ctrl+Tab" where it works like "Alt+Tab", like, it goes back to the same tab it was before, instead of going through all the others?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Zentsy Settings, Tabs, Tab Features:Minimise Active Tab
Click current tab to switch to last active tab.
-
@Pesala I activated this option, but it didn't work because I THINK I had another option that wasn't active.
But I activated another option; "Show tab alternator" and it worked!!
Literally like Alt+Tab.
Thanks for help!
-
LLonM moved this topic from Forum