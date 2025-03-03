Please explain sync on Android always delayed not working?
-
I check the menu on android and it never shows sync is good.
Attached is screenshot
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@thinkeranddoer
Hi, I use 3 devices with 3 Vivaldi installs, synced with 3 different accounts and all work fine.
There was a bug in one of the 7.1 versions you get logged out randomly, check if you are up to date.
Does it work over mobile data, without WiFi?
If yes, something in your network block sync.
If no, something on your device block it, it can be a VPN, security software or something.
-
@mib2berlin - Thank for answering.
Yes I'm to date. This started with the upgrades to the 7. version.
Never got logged out, it just doesn't show sync is good. Sometimes it does sync, just doesn't say all is good.
Doesn't work over mobile or wifi. Not using vpn at moment.
How do I fix a device block?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@thinkeranddoer
This is really hard to say, some use ad blocker, DNS lists to block porn or something.
The badest is "It work sometimes".
Do you have other devices, PC or Laptop in the same network?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@thinkeranddoer On your Vivaldi Android 7.1.3580.154 the internal page
vivaldi://sync-internalsshould show the error why sync fails.
-
@mib2berlin
yip, I have ipad, linux laptop.
All work fine.
-
@DoctorG I typed in the line and got this
-
@thinkeranddoer My typo in hast.
This:
vivaldi://sync-internals
-
@DoctorG hi
So here's screenshots.
Not sure what I'm looking for here. There are 2 that are red
.
-
@thinkeranddoer What happens if you hit Trigger GetUpdates?
Related to the notifications entry: could be some app on your PC/Android or mobile provider blocking connection to Vivaldi Sync notification server.
-
So investigated settings and found one or two web apps from weeks ago that stopped notifications. I deleted them, forced stopped browser.
After restarting it was seconds and browser synced perfectly.
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.
-
@thinkeranddoer Good you found the culprit. Please post here which were those apps so who reads this topic searching for a solution to this problem can easily check if they also have the apps in their system causing the issue.
-
@iAN-CooG So I spoke to soon. It did come back. I ended up just uninstalling and re-installing. It seems to have worked.
The app had a funny name. I probably should not have installed in the first place.
-
@thinkeranddoer said in Please explain sync on Android always delayed not working?:
I ended up just uninstalling and re-installing. It seems to have worked.
Reinstalling what? Vivialdi for Android?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
️ And IPs for domain
stream.vivaldi.com
31.209.137.47
31.209.137.10
31.209.137.48
should never be blocked by any app or ISP or router.
This domain is the Sync notification server which tells all devices that sync data has updated.