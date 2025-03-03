Back Button
-
tomzellerjr
Why on god's green earth would the back button be taken away? This can't be true, right? I'm missing something obvious — a setting, a preference, right? I'm just stupid.
On the off-chance I'm not, though, WTF? You removed the back button for … what? For … whom?
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@tomzellerjr said in Back Button:
Why on god's green earth would the back button be taken away?
Nothing has been taken away. Right klick on the Toolbar, then Customize toolbar and there you have the icons to put them everywhere you want. Or go and reset the Toolbar, also under the right-click.
-
@tomzellerjr said in Back Button:
You removed the back button
This could be a bug on Vivaldi.
In the past, Vivaldi totally messed up the Toolbar (the bar in which the back button, address box, etc. reside) on me. I reset the Toolbar and some days later when I launched Vivaldi, the Toolbar was messed up again. . . . This happened to me over several months. This problem eventually went away.
So, first thing I recommend is, as @Thot says, to reset the Toolbar.