Vivaldi: 7.1.3570.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision: 7d05ce292d7196178c4be6056edee3fccb09ff9c

OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.3194)

Has anyone experienced a sudden stop of Facebook videos? Auto play is on. I periodically watch short subject videos on Facebook, but since the last couple of versions of Vivaldi these videos unexpectedly stop from anywhere between 5 and 15 seconds in, and often at about the 15 second mark. I then have to click the arrow to restart it. Occasionally it may stop again, but usually once I am past the 15 second mark and manually restart, the video will complete to the end.

There is no one else in the building using the Internet so there is no expectation that there is a bandwidth issue, and I am on a 300 MB fiber line.

Also I tried Firefox 135.0.1 and did not experience this pause once.

I have yet to determine if it is the Vivaldi browser or Facebook which we know has its moments. However this seems to be repetitive on Vivaldi and not present with Forefox.

Thanks