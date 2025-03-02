URLBar Border Colour
-
I am struggling to add a border to the URLBar, I can get it to work but only when the URLbar is not focused, this is the code I have tried:
.UrlBar-AddressField {border: 2px solid blue !important;}
But as I said, that will only work when the urlbar is not focused.
Can someone help with this code or rather the correct way to write the code.
Thanks for any help
Alan
-
barbudo2005
Use this code:
.UrlBar-AddressField:hover, .UrlBar-AddressField:focus-visible {border: 3px solid #3b80e6 !important; }
-
barbudo2005
This are the alternatives:
-
@barbudo2005
Thanks for the reply it works on hover but not when active. The screenshot I dont understand where to find that option.
Forget that! I wrote the code wrong now it works.
.UrlBar-AddressField, .UrlBar-AddressField:hover, .UrlBar-AddressField:focus-visible {border: 3px solid cyan !important; }
The bit I dont understand is if I change the border size to 2px then it dosnt work but that is not a problem, just curious.
Many thanks for your help.