How to get rid of big data?
Lilianger6 Supporters
Re: How do another color in calendar?
I started with vivaldi to get rid of big data. If I cannot change the color the calendar in vivaldi is rather unattractive and confusing to look at. It looked nice while I used caldav, which I want to get rid of. A solution would help me very much to send a signal to America. I hope that many people follow and leave windows, IOS and google applications. But it seams that vivaldi is forcing me to stick to these apps. I Hope that you have a solution for this.
luetage Supporters Soprano
If that’s what’s keeping you from switching away, then I’m afraid you will never be able to rid yourself of “big data.” You will always find something to reconsider. It’s a bagatelle.
In any case, I’m able to choose a color for a specific calendar in Vivaldi settings and I’m also able to keep that color consistent on Vivaldi webmail. Not sure what your issue is.