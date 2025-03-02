My bookmarks somehow broke.

I've been having issues with sync as well.

I did reset remote data, deleted all bookmarks, disabled bookmark sync.

Now, I would like to recover bookmarks from bookmarks.bak file.

When I overwrite the new empty file with the backup, I get only partial and possibly somehow disorganized recovery.

The missing bookmarks are still in the bak file, but are not accepted by Vivaldi. Original 17 MB file shrinks to 11 MB.

What can I do?

There is a break in the file that looks like this:

Also for some reason, Vivaldi menu shows a lot of folders as speed dials, although they have not been speed dials previously and the bookmarks panel doesn't show them as speed dials.

EDIT: I have one more device that wasn't synced for last two weeks, so I will try to use the backup from that device. This one has actually 20 MB. Yes, I should delete / move 95% of those bookmarks elsewhere. Too bad browsers cannot open bookmarks files similarly to how Word / Excel opens documents.