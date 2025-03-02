Help restore / fix bookmarks.bak (⚠ bookmark sync issues in 7.2?)
My bookmarks somehow broke.
I've been having issues with sync as well.
I did reset remote data, deleted all bookmarks, disabled bookmark sync.
Now, I would like to recover bookmarks from bookmarks.bak file.
When I overwrite the new empty file with the backup, I get only partial and possibly somehow disorganized recovery.
The missing bookmarks are still in the bak file, but are not accepted by Vivaldi. Original 17 MB file shrinks to 11 MB.
What can I do?
There is a break in the file that looks like this:
Also for some reason, Vivaldi menu shows a lot of folders as speed dials, although they have not been speed dials previously and the bookmarks panel doesn't show them as speed dials.
EDIT: I have one more device that wasn't synced for last two weeks, so I will try to use the backup from that device. This one has actually 20 MB. Yes, I should delete / move 95% of those bookmarks elsewhere. Too bad browsers cannot open bookmarks files similarly to how Word / Excel opens documents.
Actually, this is likely a bug in the recent snapshot - the display of the speed dial icon in the bookmarks menu is reversed - speed dials are displayed as bookmarks and bookmarks as speed dials.
RadekPilich
Btw. this is a bit useless - it would be much more useful if it was also showing the datetime of the LAST SUCCESSFUL sync.
Unfortunately, after attempting to sync bookmakrs from secondary Windows computer, I got stucked in the upload conflict conflict. Screens below.
Fortunatelly, it got resolved after a while and now I have the bookmarks synced.
Unfortunatelly, the upload conflict keeps popping up cyclicaly on both WIndows devices and then resolve themselves.
I've created a some new folders on each device and tried to put some existing bookmarks folder into them.
I did some changes on one device, some on both into the same folder, some on both into different folders....
... I don't see correct sync across devices!
Be warned, there might be bookmark sync issues in the 7.2 snapshosts.
I'm syncing snapshot on one end and stable on the other end.
@RadekPilich i hope you did a bug report, too
@RadekPilich said in Help restore / fix bookmarks.bak ( bookmark sync issues in 7.2?):
Be warned, there might be bookmark sync issues in the 7.2 snapshosts.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Please read blog article, If you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
RadekPilich
It took until these days, but it seems that the bookmarks have finally synced completely. I am gonna create some new test cases.