Unsolved Request: combining panel buttons and tabs
mavanmanen
Hi, I've been struggling to get this right myself, but I hope someone has a solution or is willing to find one.
I essentially want to have both the tabs and panels buttons on the same bar on the left, with the panels at the top and tab buttons bellow
To illustrate, currently:
What I want:
mavanmanen
I have resorted to the following method, but it's not responsive, any changes to the buttons in the panel bar will need to be reflected in the CSS manually.
/* Combine panels and tabs */ :root { --panel-bar-width: 32px; --panel-bar-separator-count: 2; --panel-bar-button-count: 8; --tab-top: calc((var(--panel-bar-separator-count) * 8px) + var(--panel-bar-button-count) * 17px); } #panels-container { width: var(--panel-bar-width) !important; } #panels-container .panel-group { left: var(--panel-bar-width) !important; } #switch { max-width: var(--panel-bar-width) !important; flex: 0 0 var(--panel-bar-width) !important; padding-top: 0 !important; } .tabbar-wrapper { position: absolute !important; left: 0 !important; top: var(--tab-top) !important; bottom: 0 !important; height: auto !important; z-index: 4 !important; }
sjudenim Supporters
It's done with
csshere https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105134/φ-phi-the-ultimate-vertical-experience-theme-for-vivaldi-made-with-attention-to-details as an example
I would think moving it with a little
jsscript would be cleaner, but have a look at what they have done to see if that works for you