So, I've been using Vivaldi for so long (I was a long time user of Opera before, then switched to Vivaldi as soon as it appeared). Lots of features made me sit comfortably without even thinking about trying something else.

BUT

I now realize that little glitches are annoying me very often. Some bugs haven't been crushed for years, people keep complaining, but it seems that no work is made to fix them. A very little one is tickling me every day, is the "in page search": the field should remember the last search when you switch to another tab, but it doesn't. It used to work, back in the time. As I frequently search on multiple tabs, I now prefer to load another browser for my daily navigation.

Another little now, is the notification that appears on my system tray zone when I do screen captures. Troublesome. Though Vivaldi is full of settings, there is no way to disable it.

Something else is the fact that Vivaldi is using more CPU than the alternative I run most of the time: I can hear the fan very often, when it remains quiet with the alternative. Final stuff: I'm afraid that uBlock will soon not be working anymore with Chrome based browsers. Vivaldi "native" adblocker is far from being efficient enough.

Things that I like about Vivaldi are the mail client and the calendar. But I recently reinstalled Thunderbird, because of a bug that appeared a few months ago with Vivaldi email client (is has been fixed now): TB is not that bad. The only feature I would somewhat miss, is the calendar (I appreciate the fact that I can run it locally without having to depend on an online service); though it's not an “essential” feature.

Sooooo... I'd like Vivaldi to fix those glitches, that they work on making the existing features work perfectly, instead of adding new bling-bling ones. Until things improve, my daily driver is now Floorp.