Dual Pane Bookmarks Organizer
Since I (we) cannot use the clone tab feature that was very useful to try to organize duplicated Bookmarks we now need a ¨Dual Pane Bookmarks Organizer" to replicate this previously available function.
solidsnake Ambassador
You can open bookmarks in a tab and in a panel to simulate dual panel manager.
Another way is to open two tabs with bookmarks and tile them. Together with the panel, there are three bookmark panels at the same time.
If you need this setup often, make a chain to save some clicks.
I tried that. It does not work on this system. The second opened Bookmarks tab just moves focus back to the first one opened.
@greybeard You ever use the navigation at the top of the Speed Dial page? Unless you've disabled it, any Speed Dial tab can become a Bookmarks tab. While the menu might just focus your existing tab, this method shouldn't.
@sgunhouse
Since ver 7.1 I have 6 entries called Speed Dial... all different.
That´s why I need a real Bookmark Editor or to be able to edit via SQlite Manager as I did eons ago.
@greybeard Have you tried opening two Windows (each with Bookmarks tab)?
@TbGbe
Two Tabs... but I didn´t know the Clone feature was renamed.
It shows under other tabs but not Bookmarks.
I guess that might have to do. Not really ideal as I cannot maximize Vivaldi with two windows as I could with two tabs.
@greybeard Folders named Speed Dial are not what I was talking about. A Speed Dial or Dashboard tab has a navigation bar across the top that also includes Bookmarks, History, Notes and (if enabled) Calendar and Mail - though you can disable this bar in Settings. You could have 5 Mail tabs if you want, as long as at least 4 of them started out as something else. And likewise Bookmark tabs.
@sgunhouse
Somehow that sounds counterintuitive…
To me anyway.
@solidsnake @sgunhouse
That is what I used to do. Now the Duplicate Tab menu item does not show under Bookmarks.