What happened to ¨Clone Tab¨
greybeard Ambassador
When you did a Rt click on a tab one of the options used to be Clone Tab.
Gone now. Why?? It was extremely useful to me as it was the only way to properly view & edit the Bookmarks page.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@greybeard It’s called “duplicate tab” and is still present when you right click a tab. If you can’t see it, visit
vivaldi://settings/appearanceand under menu customization select tab and use the button to “restore default menu.”
greybeard Ambassador
@luetage
Many Thanks !!