@mib2berlin Is there any guidance anywhere as to how one may resolve the POP problem(s)?

Although my experience is not recent I found that I could copy the Default directory to a new installation but the 'Local Copy' of every email received via POP from email providers that (in the main) no longer exist was ignored: no way to display or search. They had initially been imported from T'Bird and had seemed to be accessible in that 'old' Vivaldi installation.

Rather than attempt to import each time I wanted to create a new Vivaldi instance somewhere, I chose to retain (a portable version of) T'Bird for access to those legacy emails. Current 'live' accounts (readily added to a new installation, as you say) are all IMAP and handled within Vivaldi - but I'd prefer to not have any problems with POP.