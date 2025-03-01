Duplicate mail setup on new laptop.
I am currently running Vivaldi mail on a Windows 10 laptop, and have just purchased a Windows 11 laptop.
I want to make the new laptop my main machine but still use the old one. I cannot work out how to duplicate my mail setup (which is really the main thing I use Vivaldi for).
Can someone advise me please
mib2berlin Soprano
@GillM
Hi, there is no way to export/import or sync mail accounts in Vivaldi.
It depends if you use POP3 or IMAP, with IMAP you can simply add your accounts on the new laptop and you have all mails on both systems synced.
If you use POP3 you have a problem now.
@mib2berlin Is there any guidance anywhere as to how one may resolve the POP problem(s)?
Although my experience is not recent I found that I could copy the Default directory to a new installation but the 'Local Copy' of every email received via POP from email providers that (in the main) no longer exist was ignored: no way to display or search. They had initially been imported from T'Bird and had seemed to be accessible in that 'old' Vivaldi installation.
Rather than attempt to import each time I wanted to create a new Vivaldi instance somewhere, I chose to retain (a portable version of) T'Bird for access to those legacy emails. Current 'live' accounts (readily added to a new installation, as you say) are all IMAP and handled within Vivaldi - but I'd prefer to not have any problems with POP.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Society
Hi, if you copy over the default profile folder you may have to delete the mail database.
Make a backup, I tested this only with IMAP accounts.
Delete the folder:
\Default\Storage\ext\ mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
At next start Vivaldi create a new database and read all mails from the folder \Mail.
Then rerun the the search database rebuild from the mail icon in the status bar.
@GillM
It should be possible to copy over the folder \Mail in you profile.
Path is shown in Help > About.
To the new system, then add your mail account, delete the database.