List of Vivaldi URLs for iOS?
In the forum archives there's this great list of Vivaldi URLs, but that's for the desktop. I was wondering if there's anything like that for iOS, besides vivaldi://flags. Also, are there any URL schemes for Vivaldi in iOS?
luetage
@ItsGloria I wouldn’t mess with Vivaldi internals on iOS or Android, everything you need to access is already accessible from the Vivaldi user interface.
@ItsGloria Doesn't exist at all in mobile, and as a general rule, is better not to mess with flags too on any platform