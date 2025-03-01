Drag&Drop tab creation
Currently Vivaldi only supports drag&drop creation of new tabs with automatic search by dropping the dragged text item onto the "new Tab" symbol, i.e. the "+".
Other Chromium based browsers (ones tested: Edge, Chrome, ungoogled Chromium and Brave) as well as Firefox allow this feature to be used by dropping anywhere into the tab bar.
Dropping onto an existing tab in these browsers also allows the user to query a search in that specific tab. Vivaldi's interface suggests that there is functionality associated with drag&dropping a text item onto an existing tab by showing the "drop item" cursor variant, but no functionality is triggered when doing so.
Since it is a de-facto standard feature in browsers today many users have become accustomed to its presence and Vivaldi is the one standing out by not offering it. It would be nice for Vivaldi to offer this functionality too, perhaps as a toggleable option.
BemusedOnlooker Patron
I wasn't even aware that you could do that, and I suspect most users don't either. So hard to say if it's a standard feature or a shared poorly-signposted one.
Pesala Ambassador
@nitowa Existing request: Super Drag and Drop was rejected.
We're closing this feature request for now. There are some alternative solutions (like mouse gestures, keyboard shortcuts or dedicated extensions), and it was decided that we won't be implementing this in Vivaldi.
@Pesala Thank you for replying! The linked request does ask for a different feature (dropping a link into the viewport to open it) which is functionally quite different from this request. In particular the feature I am asking for is already present in Vivaldi, just implemented in a subjectively poor manner. To illustrate I have created a short clip to clarify the exact behavior I am hoping to adress:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJEmHL9ifvY
Although not particularly high impact, the interface does suggest to the user that a dragged item can be dropped onto an existing tab, which I would suggest to class as bug as it does not produce any effect.
Thank you for reconsidering this request.