Currently Vivaldi only supports drag&drop creation of new tabs with automatic search by dropping the dragged text item onto the "new Tab" symbol, i.e. the "+".

Other Chromium based browsers (ones tested: Edge, Chrome, ungoogled Chromium and Brave) as well as Firefox allow this feature to be used by dropping anywhere into the tab bar.

Dropping onto an existing tab in these browsers also allows the user to query a search in that specific tab. Vivaldi's interface suggests that there is functionality associated with drag&dropping a text item onto an existing tab by showing the "drop item" cursor variant, but no functionality is triggered when doing so.

Since it is a de-facto standard feature in browsers today many users have become accustomed to its presence and Vivaldi is the one standing out by not offering it. It would be nice for Vivaldi to offer this functionality too, perhaps as a toggleable option.