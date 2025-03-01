@SuperGee

Now I want to do more but where can I find a list of all the default CSS properties used by default so that i can override them ?

That list is common.css but it is huge as it is in charge of defining the UI of Vivaldi.

Use the proper method which is to inspect the UI:

Then select the part of the UI that you want to modify and you will find the selectors, properties and values that you must use in custom.css to modify them.