Custom CSS - Where is the original CSS file to override on macOS ?
Hello,
As I switched to Vivaldi yesterday, and I'm just learning about the custom CSS modifications.
- I activated the experiment
- I created a folder
- I created a stylesheet
- I tried a mod I found on this forum to hide the Cloud icon on the top right
- And it worked great.
Now I want to do more but where can I find a list of all the default CSS properties used by default so that i can override them ?
I'm on macOS
It looks like the pinned message only mentions a file on Windows
Thank you
barbudo2005
Said:
That list is common.css but it is huge as it is in charge of defining the UI of Vivaldi.
Use the proper method which is to inspect the UI:
Then select the part of the UI that you want to modify and you will find the selectors, properties and values that you must use in custom.css to modify them.
… /Applications / Vivaldi.app / Contents / Frameworks / Vivaldi Framework.framework / Versions / <version no of vivaldi> / Recources / vivaldi / style / vommon.css
barbudo2005
Do you think it is a good option to “dive” in common.css to modify the UI?
It has 31,286 lines.
Thanks for your replies i appreciate.
I did find it.
It's huge indeed.
i'll try to make the inspector work on the frame itself
I think it’s not a good Idea, better is to leave the original css untouched, but … I once needed to do this. I think, as far as I can remember, it was for the grey line above the Statusbar, which, by default was too thick for me. So I went to search in the common.css to find the string.
As far I can remember I pasted this from common.css, modified, into my custom.css:
border: 1px solid var(--colorBorder);
luetage Supporters Soprano
@SuperGee You don’t need to look up the selectors in a file, inspect the UI instead ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/135732